The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.68.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

