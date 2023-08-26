Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,496. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.