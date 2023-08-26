Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $714.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

