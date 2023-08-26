Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.15 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

