Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 5.2%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 4,160,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,365,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

