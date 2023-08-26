Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 175 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after buying an additional 267,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,266,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.