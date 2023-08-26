Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,731 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.