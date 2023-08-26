1,139 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,263,000 after buying an additional 890,328 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

