Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iShares MSCI Norway ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000.

BATS:ENOR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.20. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

