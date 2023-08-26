M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

PHM stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Profile



PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

