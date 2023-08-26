Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

