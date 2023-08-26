Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 55.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $75.41 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

