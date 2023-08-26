KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,369 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

KEY stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

