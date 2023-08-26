Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

EIX opened at $69.93 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.