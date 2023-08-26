Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

