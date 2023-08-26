B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,043,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,304,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

