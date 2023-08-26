Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,610 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.