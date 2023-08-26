Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

