Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,005 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.89 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

