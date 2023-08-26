Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of V.F. worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

