Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 107.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $134.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

