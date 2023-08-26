Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ENB opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

