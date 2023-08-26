Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,564 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.4 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.