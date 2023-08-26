Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPM stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

