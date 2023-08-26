DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,757 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $63,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

