Rhumbline Advisers Has $730.45 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $730,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $427.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.