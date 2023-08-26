Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $167.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $122.39 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $160,816,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

