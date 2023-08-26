Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

