Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,572 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $163,400.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $268,631.72.

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $166,080.00.

Intapp Stock Down 1.1 %

INTA stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,428,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

