Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $403.22 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.11.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

