Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 243.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.