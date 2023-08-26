Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

