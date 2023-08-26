Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,695 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $35,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $494.79 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $502.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

