Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

