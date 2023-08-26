Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $15.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

