Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 399 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Futu by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $4,719,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Futu by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Futu by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $51.06 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.