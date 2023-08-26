Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 161.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 444,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 2,200.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.43 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

