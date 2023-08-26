Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

