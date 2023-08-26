Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.