Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

