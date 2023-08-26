SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

