Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,517,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,176.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,276.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,390.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

