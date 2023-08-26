Citigroup Inc. Buys 62,653 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlassian worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $4,241,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 119.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $420,660.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,404,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $420,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,404,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,333,535 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $267.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

