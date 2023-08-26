Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $102,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 105,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

YUM opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

