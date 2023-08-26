Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

