Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $214,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Block by 34.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $3,298,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,526,029 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

