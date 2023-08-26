Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $64,548,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,391,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $213.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

