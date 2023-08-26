Citigroup Inc. Purchases 86,379 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,379 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NetApp worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 157.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

NetApp stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

