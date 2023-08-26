Atria Investments Inc Has $1.61 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,979 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in HP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 52,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

HPQ opened at $30.84 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.