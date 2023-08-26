Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 392.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

